Xavier Worthy considers his legal options against Tia Jones

Chiefs receiver Xavier Worthy was arrested nearly a week ago, based on allegations of violence made by his former fiancé, Tia Jones. Worthy, through his lawyers, has strongly proclaimed his innocence — and he has insisted that Jones is the wrongdoer.

A new statement has been issued by attorneys Chip Lewis and Sam Bassett, on Worthy’s behalf, a day after Jones secured a temporary protective order against Worthy.

“Mr. Worthy again DENIES all allegations made in the civil filings yesterday, a desperate attempt after a protective order was not granted to the accuser in the criminal case,” the lawyers said. “Mr. Worthy has been trying to get Ms. Jones to vacate his residence for weeks, so a civil protective order was unnecessary and a media ploy.

“Mr. Worthy was interviewed by Detectives soon after his arrest about these false allegations. A third-party witness was also interviewed by the detectives to verify his statements. Several other witnesses have come forward to provide statements to law-enforcement and to our legal team about Ms. Jones’s disturbing behavior in Kansas City and Austin and we have sworn affidavits, photographs, and videos to refute every false allegation. There have been no prior police calls during their relationship.

“It is our understanding Ms. Jones did not respond to the Detectives until several days after Mr. Worthy’s arrest, despite their efforts to contact her. It is Ms. Jones who has been the aggressor against Mr. Worthy in their relationship. Mr. Worthy had hoped that he would have a long-term relationship with Ms. Jones when he proposed months ago, and it is a sad commentary that after she has been asked to leave his residence on multiple occasions, that she refused to leave and now continues to make false allegations and defamatory statements to extort him.

“While Mr. Worthy was in jail, we have evidence that Ms. Jones and some of her associates removed valuable items from Mr. Worthy’s home. He is the sole owner of the home. Ms. Jones yesterday returned some of the stolen items from his home. Mr. Worthy did not want to file charges against Ms. Jones last weekend but remains concerned about the theft from his home along with the false allegations continuing to be made. Mr. Worthy is hiring a civil attorney to now address these defamatory statements and we will continue our cooperation with any inquiries from law enforcement as we have from Day 1.”

No criminal charges will be filed against Worthy, at this time. The latest statement from his lawyers suggest that he could press criminal charges and/or sue Jones in civil court.