Lawyers for Xavier Worthy, Tia Jones issue competing statements after entry of temporary protective order

The arrest of Chiefs receiver Xavier Worthy became the biggest story of the last weekend before free agency, until the district attorney announced Worthy won’t be charged at this time.

The alleged victim has since sought and obtained a temporary protective order against Worthy. Via Cory Mose of KVUE in Austin, the attorneys for Tia Jones, Worthy’s ex-fiancé, have issued a statement. (The document shows the wrong date, in two different ways: March 15 (not 12), 2024 (not 2025).)

“Today, Tia Jones filed an application for a protective order against Xavier Worthy, based [on] his violent actions against her culminating on the night of March 7, 2025,” the statement explains. “Based upon the truthful information provided by Mr. Jones, a judge has granted a temporary protective order on her behalf. She is fully cooperating with law enforcement as they continue to actively investigate the violence that occurred that night.

“Ms. Jones has chosen to use her voice to speak up for herself. In so doing, she looks forward to the facts and circumstances of that night coming to light through the formal legal process, and getting the justice that she deserves. She appreciates the support that she has received thus far.”

Worthy’s attorneys, Chip Lewis and Sam Bassett, have responded to the statement.

“We are aware of the civil court (not criminal court) filing by Ms. Jones and her criminal defense team,” they said in a release issued to PFT. “Mr. Worthy denies each of the allegations by Ms. Jones. Unfortunately, false allegations continue to be made, this time in civil court. Today the accuser returned items stolen from Mr. Worthy’s residence while he was in jail and there are items still missing from when he was incarcerated. Mr. Worthy maintains his innocence and stands by the conclusions of the District Attorney after law enforcement’s review of Ms. Jones’ unfounded allegations.”

Reference in the statement to Ms. Jones’s “criminal defense team” suggests that she could be facing potential scrutiny, whether for alleged violence committed against Worthy, alleged damage to his property, or alleged theft from his residence.