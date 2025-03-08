Xavier Worthy was arrested in Texas for assault

For the second straight offseason, a promising Chiefs rookie receiver has found offseason trouble in Texas.

Last year, it came from Rashee Rice’s street-racing incident in Dallas. This year, Xavier Worthy has been arrested for assault.

Williamson County, Texas online records show that the alleged incident happened on Friday. Here’s the charge: “ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT.”

That doesn’t sound good. We’re in the process of gathering more information from Worthy and the Chiefs. For now, the fact is that Worthy has been booked on the charge quoted above.

Beyond the obvious potential consequences from the criminal justice system, Worthy will face scrutiny and possibly a suspension under the Personal Conduct Policy.