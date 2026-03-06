 Skip navigation
Bills to release Curtis Samuel

  
Published March 6, 2026 01:38 PM

Buffalo is moving on from another one of its veteran players.

The Bills are releasing receiver Curtis Samuel, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports.

Samuel, 29, had one year remaining on his contract with Buffalo. His release will create $6.06 million in cap savings with a $3.45 million dead cap charge.

Samuel appeared in 14 games with two starts in 2024, his first season with the club. But he played just six games in 2025, catching seven passes for 81 yards with one touchdown.

The Bills are revamping their receiving corps for 2026, having agreed to trade for DJ Moore earlier this week.