Bills to sign Andy Isabella

  
Published July 28, 2023 05:15 PM

The Bills are adding a receiver.

Andy Isabella is expected to sign with Buffalo after working out for the club on Friday, according to multiple reports.

The Ravens released Isabella earlier this week.

A second-round pick in the 2019 draft, Isabella spent his first three seasons with the Cardinals. He was most productive in 2020 when he caught 21 passes for 224 yards with a pair of touchdowns in 13 games.

He started last season with Arizona but was waived in October. He ended up signing with Baltimore’s practice squad and appeared in two games, playing a few snaps on offense and special teams.

In 41 games with three starts, Isabella has 33 career receptions for 447 yards with three touchdowns.