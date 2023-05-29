Bills to sign Brandon Shell

The Bills are adding an offensive tackle.

Free agent Brandon Shell plans to sign a one-year deal with Buffalo, according to multiple reports.

A fifth-round pick in the 2016 draft, Shell spent last season with the Dolphins. He appeared in 13 games with 11 starts and ended up playing 72 percent of the club’s offensive snaps.

Shell, 31, spent the previous two seasons with the Seahawks, starting 21 games for the team.

The Jets picked Shell with the 158th overall pick back and he spent his first four seasons with the team, starting 40 games.