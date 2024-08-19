 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_simms_bonix_240819.jpg
Did Nix lock up starting job for DEN vs. GB?
nbc_simms_drakemaye_240819.jpg
Pats show they don’t trust Maye given play calling
nbc_simms_jaydendaniels_240819.jpg
Daniels looks the part at QB for Commanders

Other PFT Content

NFL: AUG 24 Preseason - Steelers at Falcons
Chargers sign LB Frank Ginda, S Jalyn Phillips
Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal
Jordan Love makes short, but effective, appearance for Packers
Los Angeles Chargers Training Camp
Jim Harbaugh evades question about NCAA sanctions
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_simms_bonix_240819.jpg
Did Nix lock up starting job for DEN vs. GB?
nbc_simms_drakemaye_240819.jpg
Pats show they don’t trust Maye given play calling
nbc_simms_jaydendaniels_240819.jpg
Daniels looks the part at QB for Commanders

Other PFT Content

NFL: AUG 24 Preseason - Steelers at Falcons
Chargers sign LB Frank Ginda, S Jalyn Phillips
Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal
Jordan Love makes short, but effective, appearance for Packers
Los Angeles Chargers Training Camp
Jim Harbaugh evades question about NCAA sanctions
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Bills to sign QB Anthony Brown

  
Published August 19, 2024 05:45 PM

The Bills are down a quarterback thanks to Mitch Trubisky’s knee injury, so they are adding another one to the roster.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Bills are signing Anthony Brown this week. Brown was released by the Raiders last week after signing with them this offseason.

Brown saw his only regular season action with the Ravens in 2022. He served as Tyler Huntley’s backup with Lamar Jackson sidelined and appeared in two games, including a Week 18 start while Huntley dealt with a shoulder injury. He was 19-of-44 for 286 yards and two interceptions in a loss to the Bengals.

The Bills won’t play Josh Allen in their preseason finale, so Brown and Ben DiNucci will be the available quarterbacks.