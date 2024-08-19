Bills to sign QB Anthony Brown

The Bills are down a quarterback thanks to Mitch Trubisky’s knee injury, so they are adding another one to the roster.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Bills are signing Anthony Brown this week. Brown was released by the Raiders last week after signing with them this offseason.

Brown saw his only regular season action with the Ravens in 2022. He served as Tyler Huntley’s backup with Lamar Jackson sidelined and appeared in two games, including a Week 18 start while Huntley dealt with a shoulder injury. He was 19-of-44 for 286 yards and two interceptions in a loss to the Bengals.

The Bills won’t play Josh Allen in their preseason finale, so Brown and Ben DiNucci will be the available quarterbacks.