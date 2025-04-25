 Skip navigation
Bills trade up to No. 41, select DT T.J. Sanders

  
Published April 25, 2025 07:53 PM

The Bills have acquired the No. 41 pick from the Bears in a swap of several selections.

Buffalo has chosen defensive tackle T.J. Sanders out of South Carolina.

Sanders was a two-year starter at South Carolina. He recorded 4.5 sacks and 9.5 tackles for loss in 2023 before tallying 4.0 sacks with 7.0 tackles for loss in 2024.

Buffalo traded No. 56, No. 62, and No. 109 to Chicago in exchange for No. 41, No. 72, and No. 240.