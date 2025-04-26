Bills trade up to select DT Deone Walker in fourth round

The Bills have made a move to bring in a defensive player.

Buffalo traded No. 132 and No. 169 to Chicago in exchange for No. 109 — which was, ironically, an original Buffalo pick.

The Bills turned in the card to select defensive tackle Deone Walker out of Kentucky.

Walker, 21, became a starter in his final year with the program. He recorded 39 total tackles with 4.5 tackles for loss and 4.0 sacks in 2024. He also had a pair of forced fumbles and two passes defensed last season.

In all, Walker recorded 6.5 sacks and 11.0 tackles for loss in his 56 career games.