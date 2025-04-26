 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_sanders_250426.jpg
Could Sanders return to school after NFL draft?
nbc_pft_olinemenfavorv2_250425.jpg
Offensive linemen were in favor in first round
sharpeflorio.jpg
How Sharpe’s legal situation affects employment

91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
NFL Scouting Combine
Seahawks add TE Elijah Arroyo with 50th pick
San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
Through three weeks, the UFL TV audience was down by a third in comparison to 2024
Bills trade up to select DT Deone Walker in fourth round

  
Published April 26, 2025 12:36 PM

The Bills have made a move to bring in a defensive player.

Buffalo traded No. 132 and No. 169 to Chicago in exchange for No. 109 — which was, ironically, an original Buffalo pick.

The Bills turned in the card to select defensive tackle Deone Walker out of Kentucky.

Walker, 21, became a starter in his final year with the program. He recorded 39 total tackles with 4.5 tackles for loss and 4.0 sacks in 2024. He also had a pair of forced fumbles and two passes defensed last season.

In all, Walker recorded 6.5 sacks and 11.0 tackles for loss in his 56 career games.