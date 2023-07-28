 Skip navigation
2023 World Swimming Championships Results
2023 World Swimming Championships Results
Qin Haiyang breaks world record, gets unprecedented swimming worlds sweep
Qin Haiyang breaks world record, gets unprecedented swimming worlds sweep
Andrew Young
Andrew Young reflects on 1996 Atlanta Games as U.S. Olympic torch passes to Los Angeles

Payton defends Wilson and blames Hackett, Paton
Payton defends Wilson and blames Hackett, Paton
nbc_pft_payton_230728.jpg
Payton: Hackett did ‘one of worst’ jobs in history
nbc_pft_ramseyinjury_230728.jpg
Ramsey reportedly to have surgery on torn meniscus

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
Bills waive Cameron Dantzler, sign Kyron Brown

  
Published July 28, 2023 09:22 AM

Friday brought a couple of changes to the Bills cornerback group.

The team announced that they have waived Cameron Dantzler with an injury designation. Kyron Brown was signed to take his spot on the 90-man roster.

Dantzler was a Vikings third-round pick in 2020 and he was claimed off of waivers by the Commanders earlier this year. He was released in May and the Bills signed him in June.

Dantzler had 149 tackles, three interceptions, three forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries during his time in Minnesota.

Brown signed with the Jets after going undrafted in 2019. He played three games that season and appeared in one game for the Cowboys in 2021.