Bills will be on Hard Knocks this summer

The Bills are going to be in the spotlight this summer.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announced at a Wednesday press conference that the Bills will be featured on this summer’s edition of Hard Knocks. HBO announced an August 5 premiere date.

Rules governing which teams could be selected for Hard Knocks in 2024. Teams can only avoid being selected if they have a first-year head coach, have appeared on the show in the last eight years and will participate in the in-season version of the show at some point in the next two seasons.

Previous rules allowed teams to opt out if they’d made the playoffs in either of the previous two seasons, which the Bills have done and their quest to break through after another loss to the Chiefs in the AFC title game will be a main storyline of this summer’s show.