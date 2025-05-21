 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_pickensv2_250521.jpg
Schottenheimer believes Pickens is ‘maturing’
nbc_pft_goodellextension_250521.jpg
Goodell reportedly expected to get extension
nbc_pft_burrowonhendrickson_250521.jpg
Burrow believes Hendrickson deserves to get paid

Other PFT Content

Atlanta Falcons v Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders cut DT Matthew Butler, five others while signing six players
91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
NFL Scouting Combine
Seahawks add TE Elijah Arroyo with 50th pick
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_pickensv2_250521.jpg
Schottenheimer believes Pickens is ‘maturing’
nbc_pft_goodellextension_250521.jpg
Goodell reportedly expected to get extension
nbc_pft_burrowonhendrickson_250521.jpg
Burrow believes Hendrickson deserves to get paid

Other PFT Content

Atlanta Falcons v Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders cut DT Matthew Butler, five others while signing six players
91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
NFL Scouting Combine
Seahawks add TE Elijah Arroyo with 50th pick
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Bills will be on Hard Knocks this summer

  
Published May 21, 2025 01:28 PM

The Bills are going to be in the spotlight this summer.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announced at a Wednesday press conference that the Bills will be featured on this summer’s edition of Hard Knocks. HBO announced an August 5 premiere date.

Rules governing which teams could be selected for Hard Knocks in 2024. Teams can only avoid being selected if they have a first-year head coach, have appeared on the show in the last eight years and will participate in the in-season version of the show at some point in the next two seasons.

Previous rules allowed teams to opt out if they’d made the playoffs in either of the previous two seasons, which the Bills have done and their quest to break through after another loss to the Chiefs in the AFC title game will be a main storyline of this summer’s show.