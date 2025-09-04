Bills will wear jersey patches recognizing final season in their current stadium

The Bills will move into a new stadium in 2026, and they’re marking the final season in their current stadium with a patch on their jerseys.

On Sunday night against the Ravens, the Bills will have a jersey patch showing an outline of the stadium, the team logo and “1973-2025.” The patch will also be on the Bills’ jerseys in Week 18.

Now known as Highmark Stadium, the Bills’ home field opened in 1973 as Rich Stadium. It was then known as Ralph Wilson Stadium from 1998 to 2015, New Era Field from 2016 to 2019 and Bills Stadium in 2020.

The Bills’ next stadium, which will also be called Highmark Stadium, is currently under construction.