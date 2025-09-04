 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_seasonpredictions_250904.jpg
Florio, Simms make 2025 NFL predictions
nbc_pft_joshallenintvw_250829.jpg
Football taught Allen to stay ‘where my feet are’
nbc_pft_camward_250904.jpg
Callahan: Ward doesn’t need to be ‘superhuman’

Other PFT Content

nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
New York Jets v New York Giants - NFL Preseason 2025
Aaron Glenn: Jets won’t be trading Breece Hall
BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_seasonpredictions_250904.jpg
Florio, Simms make 2025 NFL predictions
nbc_pft_joshallenintvw_250829.jpg
Football taught Allen to stay ‘where my feet are’
nbc_pft_camward_250904.jpg
Callahan: Ward doesn’t need to be ‘superhuman’

Other PFT Content

nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
New York Jets v New York Giants - NFL Preseason 2025
Aaron Glenn: Jets won’t be trading Breece Hall
BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Bills will wear jersey patches recognizing final season in their current stadium

  
Published September 4, 2025 03:52 PM

The Bills will move into a new stadium in 2026, and they’re marking the final season in their current stadium with a patch on their jerseys.

On Sunday night against the Ravens, the Bills will have a jersey patch showing an outline of the stadium, the team logo and “1973-2025.” The patch will also be on the Bills’ jerseys in Week 18.

Now known as Highmark Stadium, the Bills’ home field opened in 1973 as Rich Stadium. It was then known as Ralph Wilson Stadium from 1998 to 2015, New Era Field from 2016 to 2019 and Bills Stadium in 2020.

The Bills’ next stadium, which will also be called Highmark Stadium, is currently under construction.