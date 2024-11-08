 Skip navigation
Bills WR Amari Cooper is questionable after limited practices this week

  
Published November 8, 2024 02:56 PM

The Bills ruled out wide receiver Keon Coleman for Sunday’s game against the Colts. He did not practice all week with a wrist injury.

The rookie has 22 receptions for 417 yards and three touchdowns.

The team could be without another key receiver.

Amari Cooper also has a wrist injury, and he is questionable after three limited practices this week.

He has five catches for 69 yards and a touchdown in the two games since the trade from Cleveland.

Fullback Reggie Gilliam (hip) also is questionable after three limited practices.

Buffalo signed defensive tackles Jordan Phillips and Quinton Jefferson to the active roster this week, and both will be available to play Sunday.

We’ll see what their pitch count is,” coach Sean McDermott said, via Alec White of the team website.