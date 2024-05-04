 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_draftquestions_240503.jpg
Biggest questions remaining after 2024 NFL Draft
nbc_pft_mahomesv2_240503.jpg
Mahomes guarantees Chiefs runs ‘corndog’ at ’25 SB
nbc_pft_najeeharrisv2_240503.jpg
Steelers decline Harris’ fifth-year option

cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
NFL: Washington Commanders at New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is “in danger”
Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Birmingham clinches berth in conference championship

  
Published May 4, 2024 07:23 PM

The inaugural UFL season began five weeks ago today. Already, one of the four playoff spots has been clinched.

The Birmingham Stallions cemented a spot in the conference championship game with a 39-21 win over the Memphis Showboats. Only 5,609 attended the game.

The 6-0 Stallions can’t be surpassed by the 1-5 Showboats or the 1-5 Houston Roughnecks, who lost at St. Louis on Saturday. Either could still catch the 3-2 Michigan Panthers.

Birmingham won the 2022 and 2023 USFL Championships.

In the other conference, the St. Louis Battlehawks are 5-1. San Antonio is 4-1, D.C. is 2-3, and the Arlington Renegades are a woeful 0-5.