Birmingham clinches berth in conference championship

The inaugural UFL season began five weeks ago today. Already, one of the four playoff spots has been clinched.

The Birmingham Stallions cemented a spot in the conference championship game with a 39-21 win over the Memphis Showboats. Only 5,609 attended the game.

The 6-0 Stallions can’t be surpassed by the 1-5 Showboats or the 1-5 Houston Roughnecks, who lost at St. Louis on Saturday. Either could still catch the 3-2 Michigan Panthers.

Birmingham won the 2022 and 2023 USFL Championships.

In the other conference, the St. Louis Battlehawks are 5-1. San Antonio is 4-1, D.C. is 2-3, and the Arlington Renegades are a woeful 0-5.