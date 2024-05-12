 Skip navigation
Birmingham stays unbeaten with come-from-behind win over St. Louis

  
Published May 11, 2024 08:12 PM

The Stallions are still searching for their first UFL loss.

Seven games, seven wins. It wasn’t easy on Saturday, when the 5-1 St. Louis Battlehawks came to town. Trailing 20-17 after three quarters, the Stallions managed a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns to emerge with a 30-26 win.

Quarterback Adrian Martinez was 21 for 33 for 230 yards and three touchdowns. He added 60 yards rushing on seven attempts.

The game included a 61-yard field goal from Battlehawks kicker Andre Szmyt, cutting the score to 17-14 at halftime.

There were three lead changes in the final quarter, with the game-winning points coming on a one-play drive — a 40-yard touchdown pass by Martinez to Kevin Austin Jr.

A crowd of 14,056 (with most if not all seated on one side of the stadium and few if any on the side not in the standard TV angle) attended the game. That’s the most who have attended a Birmingham home game.

Birmingham won both USFL championships, and is now the best team in the UFL. If these two teams get together again in the UFL championship, there will be many more people. The game will happen in St. Louis next month.