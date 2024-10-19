Bizarre Saints timeout near end of first half was called by offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak

In a game that had very few, if any, memorable moments for the Saints, here’s one that was memorable in not the good way.

The Saints called a timeout with four seconds left in the first half. On the next play, they took a knee and headed to intermission.

Has anyone ever done that? Running clock. Time out. Never mind. Take a knee.

On Friday, coach Dennis Allen explained the situation. Via Rod Walker of Nola.com, Allen said the timeout was called by offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak.

“He got a little excited over there on the sideline,” Allen said of Kubiak. “He and I discussed that. That won’t be a problem moving forward.”

If Kubiak got excited, he was one of the few people associated with or rooting for the Saints who did. The team was flat, the score was lopsided, and the crowd left early.

It was a great night for coach Sean Payton to make his return. It was not a great night for quarterback Drew Brees to make his way into the team’s Hall of Fame.