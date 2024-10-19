 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_adams_241018.jpg
Adams won't change Jets' offensive line concerns
nbc_pft_chiefs49ers_241018.jpg
KC, Mahomes motivated as underdogs against SF
nbc_pft_lionsvikings_241018.jpg
Vikings look to sustain momentum against Lions

Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Drake Maye throws three TD passes, but Patriots get blown out by Texans to fall to 1-5
Will Anderson is the AFC defensive player of the week
Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens
Report: Nick Chubb is expected to play in Week 7
Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Drake Maye throws three TD passes, but Patriots get blown out by Texans to fall to 1-5
Will Anderson is the AFC defensive player of the week
Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens
Report: Nick Chubb is expected to play in Week 7
Bizarre Saints timeout near end of first half was called by offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak

  
Published October 19, 2024 11:09 AM

In a game that had very few, if any, memorable moments for the Saints, here’s one that was memorable in not the good way.

The Saints called a timeout with four seconds left in the first half. On the next play, they took a knee and headed to intermission.

Has anyone ever done that? Running clock. Time out. Never mind. Take a knee.

On Friday, coach Dennis Allen explained the situation. Via Rod Walker of Nola.com, Allen said the timeout was called by offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak.

He got a little excited over there on the sideline,” Allen said of Kubiak. “He and I discussed that. That won’t be a problem moving forward.”

If Kubiak got excited, he was one of the few people associated with or rooting for the Saints who did. The team was flat, the score was lopsided, and the crowd left early.

It was a great night for coach Sean Payton to make his return. It was not a great night for quarterback Drew Brees to make his way into the team’s Hall of Fame.