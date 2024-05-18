 Skip navigation
BJ Ojulari expects a “big leap” in second season

  
Published May 18, 2024 11:36 AM

Cardinals edge rusher BJ Ojulari will have a new number in his second NFL season and he’s aiming for a new level of production as well.

Ojulari wore No. 18 while recording 40 tackles and four sacks during his rookie year. The 2022 second-round pick will be wearing No. 9 in 2024 after giving up the old number to 2023 first-round selection Marvin Harrison Jr. and said “we all ended up happy” in the exchange.

With that out of the way, Ojulari’s attention is solely on progressing as a player.

“I’m expecting to take a big leap. . . . I just want to be the best all-around player I can be,” Ojulari said, via the team’s website. “Sacks are what get guys accolades and what gets guys paid, but it’s also good to be all-around and not just one-dimensional. Switch it up. Go power, go speed, drop in coverage, so they can’t just put one label on you and offenses don’t know what you are doing.”

Ojulari believes that “your play is going to talk for you, no matter what number you’re wearing” and the Cardinals defense will be a much tougher unit to play against if his play says that he’s reached new heights on the field.