Blake Cashman: It’s promising to see how J.J. McCarthy can zip a ball into tight windows

 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_patrickmahomes_240627.jpg
Florio responds to Wright’s comments on Mahomes
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_240628.jpg
PFT PM Mailbag: NFL Sunday Ticket, PFT overseas
nbc_pftpm_sundayticketpt2_240627.jpg
Potential figures from Sunday Ticket case verdict

Other PFT Content

NFL: JUN 04 Los Angeles Chargers OTA
Joey Bosa: It’s been a “pretty intense” OTA season with Jim Harbaugh
NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room
Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_patrickmahomes_240627.jpg
Florio responds to Wright’s comments on Mahomes
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_240628.jpg
PFT PM Mailbag: NFL Sunday Ticket, PFT overseas
nbc_pftpm_sundayticketpt2_240627.jpg
Potential figures from Sunday Ticket case verdict

Other PFT Content

NFL: JUN 04 Los Angeles Chargers OTA
Joey Bosa: It’s been a “pretty intense” OTA season with Jim Harbaugh
NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room
Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Blake Cashman: It’s promising to see how J.J. McCarthy can zip a ball into tight windows

  
Published July 2, 2024 10:01 AM

Vikings linebacker Blake Cashman has seen his share of quarterbacks since entering the league as a fifth-round pick in 2019.

With Minnesota selecting J.J. McCarthy in the first round of this year’s draft, Cashman got a positive first impression of the young signal-caller during the offseason program.

“Yeah, 21 years old but a great young man,” Cashman said of McCarthy in an interview with Jim Rome this week. “He’s a leader. He is eager to learn. A lot of young guys, sometimes they can come in, be a little timid or shy. But he’s walking round the locker room, big smile on his face, shaking hands, getting to know everybody.

“I didn’t know much about his game before, and I knew he was an outstanding quarterback, winning followed him at Michigan. But I didn’t realize how much heat he could put on the ball. He’s got a great long ball. And even those tight windows, which close fast at the next level — he can zip the ball past a linebacker or safety’s head and squeeze it in those tight windows. And that’s very promising to see.”

Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell said during the offseason program that Sam Darnold is QB1 heading into training camp. But given McCarthy’s draft status, it’s clear he’s likely to ascend into that starter’s role sooner or later.

“He’s going to be a great player for a long time,” Cashman said. “I can’t wait to continue to see his growth — not only his development as a quarterback [and] the skills, but also become an even smarter player.”