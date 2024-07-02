Blake Cashman: It’s promising to see how J.J. McCarthy can zip a ball into tight windows

Vikings linebacker Blake Cashman has seen his share of quarterbacks since entering the league as a fifth-round pick in 2019.

With Minnesota selecting J.J. McCarthy in the first round of this year’s draft, Cashman got a positive first impression of the young signal-caller during the offseason program.

“Yeah, 21 years old but a great young man,” Cashman said of McCarthy in an interview with Jim Rome this week. “He’s a leader. He is eager to learn. A lot of young guys, sometimes they can come in, be a little timid or shy. But he’s walking round the locker room, big smile on his face, shaking hands, getting to know everybody.

“I didn’t know much about his game before, and I knew he was an outstanding quarterback, winning followed him at Michigan. But I didn’t realize how much heat he could put on the ball. He’s got a great long ball. And even those tight windows, which close fast at the next level — he can zip the ball past a linebacker or safety’s head and squeeze it in those tight windows. And that’s very promising to see.”

Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell said during the offseason program that Sam Darnold is QB1 heading into training camp. But given McCarthy’s draft status, it’s clear he’s likely to ascend into that starter’s role sooner or later.

“He’s going to be a great player for a long time,” Cashman said. “I can’t wait to continue to see his growth — not only his development as a quarterback [and] the skills, but also become an even smarter player.”