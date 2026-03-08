Blake Grupe agrees to re-sign with Colts

Blake Grupe closed out the 2025 season as the Colts’ kicker and he will have a chance to hold onto the job in 2026.

Grupe’s agent Mike Delle Donne told Mike Garafolo of NFL Media that Grupe has agreed to a one-year deal to remain in Indianapolis. The contract is worth up to $1.4 million.

Grupe opened last season with the Saints and was let go after appearing in 11 games for New Orleans. He was signed by the Colts to replace Michael Badgley and he was 11-of-11 on field goals over the final five games of the season.

Grupe made 57-of-75 field goal attempts in 45 games for the Saints. He’s also 96-of-98 on extra points over his entire career.

Spencer Shrader opened last season as the Colts’ kicker, but he tore his ACL and MCL during a Week 5 game. If he’s able to return in the preseason, he and Grupe will compete for the kicking job in Indianapolis.