 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Oklahoma State v Texas Tech
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 13 Thomas Harper, Oklahoma State graduate transfer safety/nickel back
NASCAR Cup Series Crayon 301 - Qualifying
New Hampshire Cup starting lineup
NASCAR Cup Series Quaker State 400 Available at Walmart - Qualifying
Christopher Bell wins New Hampshire Cup pole

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgat_strickerintv_230715.jpg
Bridgestone co-leader Stricker ‘patient’ in Rd. 3
nbc_golf_dougpedersonintv_230715.jpg
Pederson: Jaguars still chasing AFC elite
nbc_golf_larrycharlesjostintv_230715.jpg
Barkley, Jost, Larry the Cable Guy make fun group

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Oklahoma State v Texas Tech
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 13 Thomas Harper, Oklahoma State graduate transfer safety/nickel back
NASCAR Cup Series Crayon 301 - Qualifying
New Hampshire Cup starting lineup
NASCAR Cup Series Quaker State 400 Available at Walmart - Qualifying
Christopher Bell wins New Hampshire Cup pole

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgat_strickerintv_230715.jpg
Bridgestone co-leader Stricker ‘patient’ in Rd. 3
nbc_golf_dougpedersonintv_230715.jpg
Pederson: Jaguars still chasing AFC elite
nbc_golf_larrycharlesjostintv_230715.jpg
Barkley, Jost, Larry the Cable Guy make fun group

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Blake Martinez left the NFL for a multimillion-dollar Pokemon business

  
Published July 15, 2023 04:26 PM

Former NFL linebacker Blake Martinez made nearly $30 million during his seven-year career, but after retiring last season, he’s making plenty of money in a very different field.

Martinez has started his own business in the world of Pokemon card sales, and he says that world is becoming as lucrative for him as football was.

Martinez told TheAthletic.com that his retirement came when he realized he could do very well financially in the Pokemon business, and do so without risk of injury.

“I just asked myself, do I want to keep starting over from ground zero with football, and keep destroying my body, or do I want to start over from ground zero here, and do something I can actually sustain for a long time? I loved football. But what I found out was I loved building and running my own team even more,” Martinez said.

Martinez said his business, Blake’s Breaks, has brought in $11.5 million in revenue so far. He may end up making more from dealing in collectibles than he made playing football.