Bo Nix: Being named a captain an honor I don’t take lightly

Bo Nix is ending two long streaks with the Broncos this year.

Nix is set to be the first rookie quarterback to start a season opener for the team since John Elway in 1983 and he became the first rookie to be named a team captain since Floyd Little was named to that role in 1967. Head coach Sean Payton called a rookie being named a captain a “first for me” and Nix said that he recognizes the “honor” that comes with the title.

“I don’t take it lightly,” Nix said, via Jeff Legwold of ESPN.com. “I know it’s a big deal, hasn’t happened often, but I don’t take it for granted. I’ve got to come to work every single day and just prove you can be the captain.’'

The Broncos will be looking for Nix to prove them right about both his captain status and his spot as the starting quarterback. If he does, chances are good it will be another long run before anyone pulls off the kind of double that Nix pulled off heading into this season.