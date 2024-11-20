Bo Nix earns first career AFC offensive player of the week award

Broncos rookie quarterback Bo Nix played the best game of his young career on Sunday and now he’s been recognized for it.

The NFL named Nix AFC offensive player of the week on Wednesday.

Nix finished Sunday’s 38-6 victory over Atlanta 28-of-33 for 307 yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions — good for a 145.0 passer rating. He was sacked only once in the contest.

Through 11 stars, Nix has now completed 65.5 percent of his passes for 2,275 yards with 14 touchdowns and six interceptions, helping the Broncos to a 6-5 record. The club is currently the AFC’s No. 7 seed.

While Nix was the NFL’s offensive rookie of the month for October, it’s the quarterback’s first player of the week award.

He is the first Broncos rookie quarterback to ever win AFC offensive player of the week.

Nix and the Broncos will look to keep things rolling on the road against division-rival Las Vegas in Week 12.