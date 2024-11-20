 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_rodgerscontractv2_241120.jpg
Jets organization is prone to a culture of leaks
nbc_pft_classactionlawsuit_241120.jpg
Why class action lawsuits are so easy to file
nbc_pft_draft_241120.jpg
PFT Draft: Non-QB Offensive Player of the Year

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Bo Nix earns first career AFC offensive player of the week award

  
Published November 20, 2024 12:07 PM

Broncos rookie quarterback Bo Nix played the best game of his young career on Sunday and now he’s been recognized for it.

The NFL named Nix AFC offensive player of the week on Wednesday.

Nix finished Sunday’s 38-6 victory over Atlanta 28-of-33 for 307 yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions — good for a 145.0 passer rating. He was sacked only once in the contest.

Through 11 stars, Nix has now completed 65.5 percent of his passes for 2,275 yards with 14 touchdowns and six interceptions, helping the Broncos to a 6-5 record. The club is currently the AFC’s No. 7 seed.

While Nix was the NFL’s offensive rookie of the month for October, it’s the quarterback’s first player of the week award.

He is the first Broncos rookie quarterback to ever win AFC offensive player of the week.

Nix and the Broncos will look to keep things rolling on the road against division-rival Las Vegas in Week 12.