Bo Nix is the first Broncos rookie to be named captain since 1967

The Broncos have announced their captains and for the first time in a long time, the group includes a rookie.

Quarterback Bo Nix has been named a captain after Denver selected him at No. 12 overall in the spring and he won the starting quarterback job in camp.

Nix, 24, is the first Broncos rookie to be named a captain since 1967, according to the team’s announcement. That’s when Hall of Fame running back Floyd Little earned the honor.

Receiver Courtland Sutton, guard Quinn Meinerz, cornerback Pat Surtain II, linebacker Alex Singleton, and kicker Wil Lutz are Denver’s remaining five captains. Meinerz, Surtain, Singleton, and Lutz are all first-time captains for the franchise while Sutton remains a captain for the fourth consecutive season.

The Broncos will start their season in the Pacific Northwest against the Seahawks on Sunday.