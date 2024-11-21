Bo Nix: Sean Payton and I have found a good rhythm of what we both like

Broncos rookie quarterback Bo Nix put together his best performance to date in Week 11, helping power Denver to a 38-6 victory over Atlanta.

Completing 28-of-33 passes for 307 yards with four touchdowns and no picks, Nix was named AFC offensive player of the week.

In his Wednesday press conference, Nix told reporters that even with this bit of success, he wants to continue being steady as the same guy through the highs and lows.

“You can learn a lot in 10 games,” Nix said. “[I’m] still learning, still growing, but just finding ways to execute the play that’s called, no matter what it is: run play, pass play. It doesn’t matter. Just finding the right way to go with the ball.”

To that point, Nix noted how his developing partnership with head coach Sean Payton has helped Denver’s offense get to the next level.

“To be honest, I think at the beginning, you kind of make the NFL bigger than what it actually is,” Nix said when asked where he feels he’s made the most strides. “These players are really good, but at the same time, you have really good players on your level. I think simplifying the game, trying to play as fast as possible, and finding a completion, which is what we’ve been able to do here recently.

“I think as we’ve gone on, Coach and I have found a good rhythm of what we both like, what we can kind of put out there on the field, and what we can execute. Then the guys have kind of adapted to it, found our roles within the offense, and executed at a high level. It’s just all about slowing the game down and processing things in a manner that you can handle. Just kind of see one or two things, and let those guys take you to where the ball is supposed to be.”

Through 11 games, Nix has led the Broncos to a 6-5 record, completing 65.5 percent of his passes for 2,275 yards with 14 touchdowns and six interceptions. He’s also rushed for 295 yards with four TDs.