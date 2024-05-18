 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_tuatagovailoa_v2_240517.jpg
Tua reportedly misses most of MIA’s voluntary OTAs
nbc_pft_brianflores_240517.jpg
Flores to participate in Coach Accelerator Program
nbc_pft_forbestop10_240517.jpg
Lamar cracks Forbes’ Top 10 Highest Paid Athletes

Other PFT Content

cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
NFL: Washington Commanders at New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is “in danger”
Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_tuatagovailoa_v2_240517.jpg
Tua reportedly misses most of MIA’s voluntary OTAs
nbc_pft_brianflores_240517.jpg
Flores to participate in Coach Accelerator Program
nbc_pft_forbestop10_240517.jpg
Lamar cracks Forbes’ Top 10 Highest Paid Athletes

Other PFT Content

cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
NFL: Washington Commanders at New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is “in danger”
Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Bo Nix: Sean Payton has built a pedigree, when he talks you listen

  
Published May 18, 2024 01:41 PM

Broncos rookie quarterback Bo Nix knows head coach Sean Payton’s track record of developing winning offenses, and he knows he was drafted to continue that legacy.

"[Payton] has built a pedigree; when he talks, you listen,’' Nix said, via ESPN. “It can be a lot; I think I’m being taught really well. [They’re] doing a good job of narrowing everything down, making it simple so I can just get up there and process and play fast.’'

Also sharing his experience with Nix is retired quarterback Philip Rivers, who like Nix is an Alabama native and has worked with Nix this offseason.

“He has a lot of knowledge, a lot more than I have,’' Nix said of Rivers. “Just his willingness was impressive; he didn’t have to do that.’'

Nix is soaking up all the knowledge he can, as he embarks on an NFL career with a franchise that hasn’t found a consistent quarterback since Peyton Manning retired, but hopes to have drafted a winner in the first round this year.