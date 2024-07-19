Bo Nix sees “very respectful competition” with Zach Wilson and Jarrett Stidham

Broncos rookie quarterback Bo Nix is in a three-way quarterback competition with Zach Wilson and Jarrett Stidham, but he says the three of them will all support each other as they fight for one job.

Nix says he always knew he’d be competing for a job as a rookie and embraces it.

“It started I guess the moment we knew we were all going to be on the same team,” Nix said of the competition, via the team’s website. “But I have great respect for those guys and we’re competing at a very high level, but it’s very respectful competition. I think we all want each other to succeed. We all know that we’ve come from different paths and had to overcome different adversities, and that’s kind of what connects us in that. We’re all helping each other, and it’s been great to learn from those guys and experience some things that they’ve experienced.

“And I think honestly, my job as a rookie is to soak up everything I can, especially from those guys. You know, Zach’s played a lot and Stidham’s played a lot of years. And so they’ve got — between the two — different situations, but a lot of knowledge, so that’s what I’m excited to continue to learn in training camp. I think it’s just overall healthy competition, a good competition and I think we’re all going to be better coming out of it.”

Nix said he knows that “this opportunity is obviously not just handed out,” and he has to prove he’s the best quarterback on the team to get the job. The betting odds suggest that Nix is heading into training camp as the favorite.