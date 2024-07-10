Bobby Okereke: Giants defense will dominate this year and Shane Bowen is the reason

The Giants changed defensive coordinators this offseason and the move from Wink Martindale to Shane Bowen was not a minor one.

Martindale’s attacking scheme is very different from the one Bowen employed with the Titans, which is something linebacker Bobby Okereke noted when asked about the shift during a Wednesday appearance on Up & Adams. Okereke said there is a night and day difference in the approach of the two men and that he thinks Bowen’s style is going to produce very positive results during the 2024 season.

“It’s almost about as 180 of a flip as it can be,” Okereke said. “Going from Wink — I loved that system, attacking, blitzing all the time — to Shane, very methodical, probably one of the most cerebral defensive coordinators I’ve ever been around. Just the way he sees the game, the way he’s gonna call it, the way he coaches it, the attention to detail. Yeah, I think we’re gonna dominate this year, and it’s gonna be led by him.”

The Giants took a step backward on both sides of the ball in 2023. Okereke and Bowen won’t be able to do much for the offense, but that unit’s turnaround won’t have to be quite as drastic if the defense comes together as Okereke believes it will.