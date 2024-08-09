Bobby Slowik: C.J. Stroud is “a lot more vocal” this season

Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud is heading into his second NFL season and offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik has noticed one significant difference from how Stroud carried himself as a rookie.

Stroud was still getting acclimated into life as a professional during training camp in 2023 and that focus on himself paid off with the offensive rookie of the year award. Now that Stroud has found his comfort zone, Slowik says that the quarterback has “been a lot more vocal in meetings” to make sure that the entire offense is operating on the same wavelength.

“He’s not afraid to talk this year,” Slowik said, via DJ Bien-Amie of ESPN.com. “I’d say he’s not afraid to make sure that everyone’s doing their job -- including himself, including me, including his teammates. He’s definitely gonna make sure that everyone is putting in the work and doing what they need to do for us to be able to go out and execute.”

The Texans have given Stroud the keys to the offense based on what he showed them last season. The more vocal approach is the next part of taking full ownership of a unit he hopes to lead for many years to come.