Bobby Slowik: Tank Dell injury hurts, have to take advantage of other guys

The Texans offense suffered a blow last weekend when wide receiver Tank Dell suffered a season-ending leg injury.

Dell had 47 catches for 709 yards and a touchdown in his first 10 NFL games and the third-round pick’s productivity makes this a painful loss for offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik.

“I think everyone will kind of have the same reaction on the team to that one,” Slowik said, via SportsRadio610. “It’s gut-wrenching. It hurts. It almost brings a tear — not almost — it did bring a tear to my eye. That one hurts a lot.”

Nico Collins, Robert Woods, and Noah Brown have been the other regular receivers when healthy this season. John Metchie and Xavier Hutchinson have played smaller roles, but Slowik said they are players the team will try to do more with as they move forward without Dell.

“We think both of those guys do some things very, very well, and we want to take advantage of that and put those guys in positions to do that,” Slowik said.

The first test for the revised Texans offense will come against the Jets on Sunday.