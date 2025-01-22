Bobby Wagner, Daron Payne did not practice on Wednesday

The Commanders listed several players on their injury report with a couple of notable non-participants. But they don’t appear to be major concerns for availability.

Linebacker Bobby Wagner (ankle) and defensive tackle Daron Payne (knee/finger) are both listed as DNPs.

Wagner didn’t practice for two days last week and Payne was limited last week before playing in the win over Detroit in the divisional round.

Tight end Zach Ertz (rib/rest), defensive end Clelin Ferrell (knee/rest), and outside linebacker Dante Fowler (rest) also didn’t practice. Guard Sam Cosmi was listed as a non-participant, as he’s out for the season due to a torn ACL.

Defensive end Javontae Jean-Baptiste (shoulder) and receiver Olamide Zaccheaus (hip) were limited.

Tight end John Bates (shoulder), center Tyler Biadasz (ankle), offensive tackle Brandon Coleman (shoulder), linebacker Dominique Hampton (back), linebacker Frankie Luvu (shoulder), running back Jeremy McNichols (hand), and tight end Ben Sinnott were all full.