Bobby Wagner describes Monday night dismantling of Giants in one word: “Fun”

On Monday night, the Seahawks and veteran linebacker Bobby Wagner feasted on the New York offense. On Wednesday, #PFTPM had a chance to ask Wagner about the performance.

“It was just a really good defense,” Wagner said. “Coming together, a group of guys making a lot of plays and honestly, it was just fun.”

Did he expect it to be so easy for the Seattle defense?

“I did not,” Wagner said. “I watched the San Francisco film, and I know San Francisco went up by a lot. But, you know, you watch those guys come back. We got a ton of respect for Daniel Jones and his ability to run. We wasn’t sure how it was going to play out, but we thought we had a chance to win.”

So how does it feel when the defense is suffocating an opposing offense, to the tune of 11 total sacks?

“I think it’s just — simply put, it’s just fun,” Wagner said. “You know that everything’s kind of clicking and then it’s a lot more fun when everybody is doing it. . . . [Devon Witherspoon] had a really, really big game, but you had a lot of other guys that were able to get sacks, hits on the quarterback, really limit their rushing, except for him getting out and using his legs. And so it was just fun.”

It was not fun for the Giants or their fans. It will be fun to see if the Seahawks, who are on a bye this week, can keep it going. Starting with a Week 6 game against Joe Burrow and the Bengals.

