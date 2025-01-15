Bobby Wagner remained out of practice on Wednesday

The Commanders did not have one of their veteran linebackers for the second straight day of practice this week.

Bobby Wagner (ankle) was one of two non-participants on Wednesday as Washington prepares for Saturday’s game against Detroit.

Wagner played every defensive snap in the win over Tampa Bay on Sunday, recording eight total tackles with a QB hit and a fumble recovery.

Linebacker Jordan Magee (hamstring) also remained out of practice.

Tight end Zach Ertz (rib), receiver Jamison Crowder (hamstring), and defensive end Klein Ferrell (knee) were upgraded to limited after not participating on Tuesday.

Defensive tackle Daron Payne (finger) and tight end Ben Sinnot (shoulder) remained limited.

Kicker Zane Gonzalez (hip) was upgraded from limited to full.

Offensive tackle Brandon Coleman (shoulder) was added to the injury report as full.

Tight end John Bates (shoulder), linebacker Dominique Hampton (back), cornerback Marshon Lattimore (hamstring), linebacker Frankie Luvu (shoulder), and tight end Colson Yankoff (hamstring) all remained full.