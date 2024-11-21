 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_draftkingsv2_241120.jpg
Odds for AFC non-division leaders to make playoffs
nbc_csu_nixhittingstride_241120.jpg
Nix ‘surgically explosive’ for Broncos as of late
nbc_csu_billsbeatchiefsd_241120.jpg
Bills have changed dynamic of matchup with Chiefs

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_draftkingsv2_241120.jpg
Odds for AFC non-division leaders to make playoffs
nbc_csu_nixhittingstride_241120.jpg
Nix ‘surgically explosive’ for Broncos as of late
nbc_csu_billsbeatchiefsd_241120.jpg
Bills have changed dynamic of matchup with Chiefs

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Bomb cyclone alters Seahawks’ schedule Wednesday

  
Published November 20, 2024 08:10 PM

The Seahawks’ team training facility lost power as a result of severe winds that hit Tuesday night, Brady Henderson of ESPN reports.

The bomb cyclone, carrying winds of 50-75 mph, killed two people in western Washington and knocked out power to hundreds of thousands.

The Seahawks were working off limited backup power Wednesday, forcing them to adjust their schedule.

Position meetings were held in the same room.

“We pushed some things back,” Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald said. “There’s some things we don’t have in the building, but we’re just fine.”

The Seahawks were able to practice outside Wednesday afternoon after the winds subsided.

“It’s all about the way you look at it,” receiver DK Metcalf said. “I don’t think it’s impacted us as much. We still got to come in. We still got to install. The Cardinals aren’t making any excuses, so we can’t make an excuse for ourselves. We still got our install in and we still were able to walk-through and now go out there to practice.”