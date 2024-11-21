Bomb cyclone alters Seahawks’ schedule Wednesday

The Seahawks’ team training facility lost power as a result of severe winds that hit Tuesday night, Brady Henderson of ESPN reports.

The bomb cyclone, carrying winds of 50-75 mph, killed two people in western Washington and knocked out power to hundreds of thousands.

The Seahawks were working off limited backup power Wednesday, forcing them to adjust their schedule.

Position meetings were held in the same room.

“We pushed some things back,” Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald said. “There’s some things we don’t have in the building, but we’re just fine.”

The Seahawks were able to practice outside Wednesday afternoon after the winds subsided.

“It’s all about the way you look at it,” receiver DK Metcalf said. “I don’t think it’s impacted us as much. We still got to come in. We still got to install. The Cardinals aren’t making any excuses, so we can’t make an excuse for ourselves. We still got our install in and we still were able to walk-through and now go out there to practice.”