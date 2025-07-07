Borussia Dortmund coach: MetLife soccer pitch is “more like a golf green”

Next July, MetLife Stadium will be hosting the FIFA World Cup final match. In the opinion of Borussia Dortmund coach Niko Kovač, the venue is more suited to hosting the PGA Championship.

“It’s more a golf green, so you can putt here,” Kovač said after a 3-2 loss to Real Madrid in the Club World Cup, via Ronald Blum of the Associated Press. “It’s very short. But this is not the grass we are used to playing on in the Bundesliga and also in the other two stadiums.”

Kovač is referring to matches played by Dortmund at TQL Stadium in Cincinnati and at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

“As you saw, the watering wasn’t good enough, I would say, because you don’t have the devices for that.” Kovač said. “When it’s too dry, it’s unbelievable. It’s sticking.”

Kovač also commented on the heat of the outdoor matches. When the most recent match at MetLife Stadium started, it was 86 degrees.

The FIFA World Cup final is reportedly expected to start at 3:00 p.m. ET on July 19. Which means it could be very hot for the most important match in the sport.