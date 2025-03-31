 Skip navigation
Ballard hopeful competition elevates Colts QBs
Holmes: Lions will always be 'built on grit'
McVay feels 'rejuvenated' with Rams

Ballard hopeful competition elevates Colts QBs
Holmes: Lions will always be ‘built on grit’
McVay feels ‘rejuvenated’ with Rams

Brad Holmes: Jahmyr Gibbs can carry entire load, this setup will prolong his longevity

  
Published March 31, 2025 06:17 PM

Running back Jahmyr Gibbs led the Lions in offensive touches during the 2024 season, but that might not have been the case if not for an injury that knocked David Montgomery out for the final three weeks of the regular season.

Gibbs saw a sharp uptick in his workload in those three games and he continued to produce at a high level, which has led some to wonder if they might look to make him more of the centerpiece of the offense during the 2025 season. During an appearance on PFT Live from the league meetings on Monday, Lions General Manager Brad Holmes explained that a long-term view of Gibbs’s place in Detroit will play a role in keeping that from being the case.

“He’s the guy we want to keep around for a very long time,” Holmes said. “Our current setup with David, I think that’s going to prolong his longevity.”

Holmes acknowledged that the Lions’ approach won’t win them many fans in the fantasy football world, but it worked well for them last year and it doesn’t look like the team plans to mess with a good thing.