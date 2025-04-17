Brad Holmes: No new discussions with Za’Darius Smith about return

Veteran defensive end Za’Darius Smith was recently at a Detroit Pistons game, but his appearance in the stands was not a signal that he’s about to return to the Lions.

Smith was released last month and General Manager Brad Holmes said at the league meetings that the Lions “couldn’t afford” to keep Smith on the contract they inherited when they traded for him last season. Holmes didn’t rule out a return at that time and he didn’t rule one out during a Thursday press conference, but he didn’t make it sound like an agreement to bring him back is imminent either.

“No, we haven’t had any discussions since then,” Holmes said. “I think we kinda left it as his agent would let us know if something was going on or if anything’s changed.”

Smith had four sacks in eight regular season games after being acquired in a trade with the Browns.

