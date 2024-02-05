Brad Holmes: We’re not going to pressure Frank Ragnow to do anything

Lions center Frank Ragnow dealt with a number of injuries over the course of the 2023 season and he said he wants to take some time this offseason to “figure everything out” because “it really takes a toll on you to play through so much physical pain.”

Ragnow never mentioned retirement in those comments, but the comments clearly spoke to the mental strain that the injuries created in addition to the physical issues. On Monday, Lions General Manager Brad Holmes said that the team will give Ragnow all the space he needs as he works out the best path forward for him in 2024.

“I have so much respect for him and for everything that he goes through and fights through that I’m just respectful of his time and his thoughts,” Holmes said, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. “We’re not going to pressure him to do anything or make any moves, but the communication will be diligent, it’ll be thorough, it’ll be respectful.”

Lions guards Jonah Jackson and Graham Glasgow are headed toward free agency, so it’s no surprise that Holmes said it is “definitely going to be a point of emphasis” this offseason. That would only be more pressing in the event of Ragnow not being back in his customary spot come September.