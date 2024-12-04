 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_dkfalconsbucs_241204.jpg
Bucs have edge over Falcons in NFC South race
nbc_pft_bradyonqbslidesv2_241204.jpg
Brady suggests penalizing QBs for sliding late
nbc_pft_calebwilliamsv2_241204.jpg
Williams still learning how to use mobility in NFL

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_dkfalconsbucs_241204.jpg
Bucs have edge over Falcons in NFC South race
nbc_pft_bradyonqbslidesv2_241204.jpg
Brady suggests penalizing QBs for sliding late
nbc_pft_calebwilliamsv2_241204.jpg
Williams still learning how to use mobility in NFL

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Braden Mann is the NFC special teams player of the week

  
Published December 4, 2024 12:23 PM

The Eagles offense got off to a slow start against the Ravens last Sunday, but they were able to get on the board after taking over the ball on a short field in the second quarter and punter Braden Mann had a hand in that.

Mann’s fourth punt of the day pinned the Ravens at their own 1-yard-line and the Eagles took over at midfield after a three-and-out. That possession ended with tight end Dallas Goedert catching a touchdown pass that sent the Eagles on their way to a 24-19 win.

Mann would punt six times overall in the game and he dropped five of those kick inside the 20-yard-line. He averaged 51.2 yards per kick.

The NFL named Mann the NFC special teams player of the week on Wednesday. He previously won a weekly award while playing for the Jets in Week Two of the 2022 season.