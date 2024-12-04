Braden Mann is the NFC special teams player of the week

The Eagles offense got off to a slow start against the Ravens last Sunday, but they were able to get on the board after taking over the ball on a short field in the second quarter and punter Braden Mann had a hand in that.

Mann’s fourth punt of the day pinned the Ravens at their own 1-yard-line and the Eagles took over at midfield after a three-and-out. That possession ended with tight end Dallas Goedert catching a touchdown pass that sent the Eagles on their way to a 24-19 win.

Mann would punt six times overall in the game and he dropped five of those kick inside the 20-yard-line. He averaged 51.2 yards per kick.

The NFL named Mann the NFC special teams player of the week on Wednesday. He previously won a weekly award while playing for the Jets in Week Two of the 2022 season.