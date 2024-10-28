Bradley Bozeman blasts Saints’ Nathan Shepherd for dirty play on Justin Herbert

Saints defensive tackle Nathan Shepherd took a shockingly dirty cheap shot at Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert during today’s game, and Chargers center Bradley Bozeman blasted Shepherd both physically on the field and verbally after the game.

After Herbert had thrown a pass, Bozeman was lying on the ground at Herbert’s feet when he grabbed Herbert’s leg and started twisting it. It was an ugly play that looked like an intentional attempt to injure Herbert. Bozeman saw it and went after Shepherd, jumping on top of him and going after him so intensely that even Herbert appeared to be trying to get Bozeman to let up.

The officials flagged both Bozeman and Shepherd for offsetting personal fouls, but Bozeman said he did what he had to do.

“It was probably one of the dirtier plays I’ve ever seen, especially with my own eyes. The ball was gone two or three seconds and he’s still gator rolling, he’s on the ground, still gator rolling,” Bozeman said “Protect your quarterback no matter what. I think any offensive lineman in my position would’ve done the exact same thing. I had to get him off him.”

Bozeman will probably be fined for his actions, but Shepherd should be suspended. There’s no place for that in the game.