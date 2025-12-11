 Skip navigation
Josh Jacobs had MRI after knee stiffened up last Sunday

  
Published December 11, 2025 03:48 PM

Packers running back Josh Jacobs missed his second straight practice on Thursday and shared some information about his knee injury when he spoke to reporters later in the day.

Jacobs said that he went for an MRI on Monday to see if there was any structural damage to his knee after experiencing discomfort during last Sunday’s loss to the Bears. The scan came back clear, but Jacobs is still managing the injury.

“It’s just a buildup,” Jacobs said, via Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com. “I didn’t get hit on it last game. Towards the second half of the game last week, it started to get stiff. Just running around, just casual, swelling. That’s the main thing, really. Just trying to get the fluid out of there.”

There’s been no determination about Jacobs’ status for Sunday’s game against the Broncos. Friday will bring an injury designation, but things could remain up in the air until close to kickoff.