Bradley Bozeman: Justin Herbert acts like he’s been in this offense for 10 years

The Chargers haven’t won as much as they would have liked since drafting quarterback Justin Herbert and the plan to change that this year started with a new coaching staff.

Head coach Jim Harbaugh hired Greg Roman as the team’s offensive coordinator and the team spent the offseason program working on the new offensive scheme. It’s a system that center Bradley Bozeman knows from his time with Roman in Baltimore and it is one of the reasons he was drawn to signing with the Chargers as a free agent this offseason.

Bozeman’s prior knowledge of what Roman wants to do helps make him a good judge of how much Herbert is taking to the offense and he gave a positive review of where his new teammate is heading into training camp.

“He acts like he’s been in the system for 10 years,” Bozeman said, via the team’s website. “He dives so deep into the system and knew it so well before anyone else could even grasp it. It’s been impressive to see him put people in the right positions and just elevate people around him.”

The Chargers have also made big changes at wide receiver and running back since the end of last season, so Herbert will be familiarizing himself with a lot of new things over the coming months. The quicker it all comes together, the better for the Chargers’ chances of a winning season.