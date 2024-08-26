 Skip navigation
Bradley Chubb, Isaiah Wynn, Cameron Goode to begin season on PUP list

  
Published August 26, 2024 10:08 AM

The Dolphins have a few players still recovering from injury who will begin the year on the physically unable to perform list — and another who may come off the list to start the year.

Miami head coach Mike McDaniel said in his Monday press conference that linebacker Bradley Chubb, linebacker Cameron Goode, and offensive lineman Isaiah Wynn are all set to stay on the PUP list. That means they will each miss the first four games of the 2024 season.

However, receiver Odell Beckham Jr.'s status is still to be determined.

Chubb suffered a torn ACL late last season. Goode suffered a ruptured patellar tendon late in the regular season. Isaiah Wynn is dealing with a quad injury.

Beckham’s injury has not been disclosed, but McDaniel recently said that the receiver is “very optimistic about how things are developing.”

The Dolphins play the Jaguars, Bills, Seahawks, and Titans for their first four games of 2024.