Braelon Allen out 8-12 weeks with knee injury

The Jets placed running back Braelon Allen on injured reserve earlier this week. Now there’s a better idea of how long his recovery will take.

New York head coach Aaron Glenn told reporters in his Friday press conference that Allen will be sidelined for 8-to-12 weeks. Allen will either have surgery or just rehab the injury, but the timeline is the same either way.

Allen suffered an MCL sprain during Monday night’s loss to the Dolphins.

In his second season, Allen has rushed for 76 yards with a touchdown and caught two passes for 17 yards so far in 2025.

In 17 games last year, Allen accounted for 334 yards rushing with two TDs plus 19 catches for 148 yards with a touchdown.