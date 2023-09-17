Brandin Cooks is expected to miss Sunday’s game

The Cowboys are set to be down a receiver for Sunday’s home game against the Jets.

Wide receiver Brandin Cooks did not practice at all this week with a knee injury that is reportedly a sprained MCL. He was listed as questionable despite the lack of practice time and multiple reports on Sunday morning indicate Cooks is going to sit out in Week Two.

CeeDee Lamb, Michael Gallip, KaVontae Turpin, Jalen Tolbert, and Jalen Brooks are the other Cowboys wideouts.

Dallas is also expected to be without left guard Tyler Smith and safety Donovan Wilson. Both players were listed as doubtful to play on Friday’s injury report.