Brandin Cooks out at least one game due to infection in knee

Injuries to Micah Parsons and DeMarcus Lawrence have been the big story around the Cowboys this week, but they’ll also be missing a key player on the offensive side of the ball.

Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports that wide receiver Brandin Cooks will miss Sunday’s game against the Steelers. Cooks had a procedure on his knee after last Thursday’s win over the Giants and has developed an infection that will keep him from playing.

Archer adds that Cooks may miss games in the future as well.

Cooks has nine catches for 91 yards and a touchdown so far this season. CeeDee Lamb, Jalen Tolbert, Ryan Flournoy, KaVontae Turpin, and Jalen Brooks are the other wideouts on the active roster in Dallas.