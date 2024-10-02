 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_cowboys_steelers_241002.jpg
Tomlin praised amid quarterback situation
nbc_pft_powerankingsv2_241002.jpg
PFT Power Rankings: Vikings land behind Lions
nbc_pft_garrettwilsonv2_241002.jpg
Wilson insists Jets’ offense knows their identity

Other PFT Content

Miami Dolphins v Seattle Seahawks
Mike McDaniel has seen “progress” with Odell Beckham Jr.
Father of Mine
It’s a Father of Mine and Son of Mine giveaway weekend
Los Angeles Rams Training Camp
Rams place two on injured reserve, but not Cooper Kupp
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_cowboys_steelers_241002.jpg
Tomlin praised amid quarterback situation
nbc_pft_powerankingsv2_241002.jpg
PFT Power Rankings: Vikings land behind Lions
nbc_pft_garrettwilsonv2_241002.jpg
Wilson insists Jets’ offense knows their identity

Other PFT Content

Miami Dolphins v Seattle Seahawks
Mike McDaniel has seen “progress” with Odell Beckham Jr.
Father of Mine
It’s a Father of Mine and Son of Mine giveaway weekend
Los Angeles Rams Training Camp
Rams place two on injured reserve, but not Cooper Kupp
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Brandin Cooks out at least one game due to infection in knee

  
Published October 2, 2024 12:40 PM

Injuries to Micah Parsons and DeMarcus Lawrence have been the big story around the Cowboys this week, but they’ll also be missing a key player on the offensive side of the ball.

Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports that wide receiver Brandin Cooks will miss Sunday’s game against the Steelers. Cooks had a procedure on his knee after last Thursday’s win over the Giants and has developed an infection that will keep him from playing.

Archer adds that Cooks may miss games in the future as well.

Cooks has nine catches for 91 yards and a touchdown so far this season. CeeDee Lamb, Jalen Tolbert, Ryan Flournoy, KaVontae Turpin, and Jalen Brooks are the other wideouts on the active roster in Dallas.