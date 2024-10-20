 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_adams_241018.jpg
Adams won’t change Jets’ offensive line concerns
nbc_pft_chiefs49ers_241018.jpg
KC, Mahomes motivated as underdogs against SF
nbc_pft_lionsvikings_241018.jpg
Vikings look to sustain momentum against Lions

Other PFT Content

Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Drake Maye throws three TD passes, but Patriots get blown out by Texans to fall to 1-5
Will Anderson is the AFC defensive player of the week
Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens
Report: Nick Chubb is expected to play in Week 7
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_adams_241018.jpg
Adams won’t change Jets’ offensive line concerns
nbc_pft_chiefs49ers_241018.jpg
KC, Mahomes motivated as underdogs against SF
nbc_pft_lionsvikings_241018.jpg
Vikings look to sustain momentum against Lions

Other PFT Content

Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Drake Maye throws three TD passes, but Patriots get blown out by Texans to fall to 1-5
Will Anderson is the AFC defensive player of the week
Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens
Report: Nick Chubb is expected to play in Week 7
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Brandon Aiyuk carted off with knee injury; Deebo Samuel also ruled out

  
Published October 20, 2024 06:22 PM

49ers receiver Brandon Aiyuk was carted off from the sideline before halftime Sunday.

Aiyuk was injured with 37 seconds left in the half when he caught a 15-yard pass from Brock Purdy. He was smashed between Justin Reid and Chamarri Conner. Reid’s body pinned Aiyuk’s left ankle, and Conner’s hip jammed into Aiyuk’s right knee.

It was a gruesome-looking tackle.

The 49ers ruled out Aiyuk with a knee injury.

It is yet another big injury for the 49ers, who also have ruled out wide receiver Deebo Samuel. Samuel did not play much after coming down with an illness.

He returned to the sideline in street clothes for the second half.

The 49ers have not had running back Christian McCaffrey all season. The NFL’s reigning offensive player of the year is trying to return from bilateral Achilles tendinitis.

Wide receiver Jauan Jennings is inactive today. Two kickers also are out, with Jake Moody on injured reserve, and safety Talanoa Hufanga remains on injured reserve.

The 49ers trail the Chiefs 14-12 with a 23-yard touchdown drive after Deommodore Lenoir’s pick of Patrick Mahomes, who also threw a pick in the first half. Purdy scored on a 1-yard run, but Anders Carlson’s PAT hit the left upright.