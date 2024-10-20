Brandon Aiyuk carted off with knee injury; Deebo Samuel also ruled out

49ers receiver Brandon Aiyuk was carted off from the sideline before halftime Sunday.

Aiyuk was injured with 37 seconds left in the half when he caught a 15-yard pass from Brock Purdy. He was smashed between Justin Reid and Chamarri Conner. Reid’s body pinned Aiyuk’s left ankle, and Conner’s hip jammed into Aiyuk’s right knee.

It was a gruesome-looking tackle.

The 49ers ruled out Aiyuk with a knee injury.

It is yet another big injury for the 49ers, who also have ruled out wide receiver Deebo Samuel. Samuel did not play much after coming down with an illness.

He returned to the sideline in street clothes for the second half.

The 49ers have not had running back Christian McCaffrey all season. The NFL’s reigning offensive player of the year is trying to return from bilateral Achilles tendinitis.

Wide receiver Jauan Jennings is inactive today. Two kickers also are out, with Jake Moody on injured reserve, and safety Talanoa Hufanga remains on injured reserve.

The 49ers trail the Chiefs 14-12 with a 23-yard touchdown drive after Deommodore Lenoir’s pick of Patrick Mahomes, who also threw a pick in the first half. Purdy scored on a 1-yard run, but Anders Carlson’s PAT hit the left upright.