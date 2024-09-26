Brandon Aiyuk: Defenses are playing me differently this season

49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk is off to a slow start this season.

Aiyuk has 11 catches for 119 yards through the first three games and some might point to his extended hold-in before signing a new deal this summer as the reason why he hasn’t been producing at the same level as he has in the past. Aiyuk had a alternate thought when he spoke to reporters on Wednesday.

Aiyuk said defenses have altered their approach to slowing down his connection with quarterback Brock Purdy.

“A little bit different,” Aiyuk said, via 49ersWebzone.com. “They just know what we want to do, what we like to do, me and Purdy, especially.”

Aiyuk said that the 49ers spent time at practice this week “trying to get in different spots, getting different looks” that will make it harder for defenses to know what’s coming their way. They’ll get a chance to try out those new twists against the Patriots this weekend.