Brandon Aiyuk doesn’t practice at 49ers camp

  
Published July 24, 2024 03:27 PM

The 49ers opened their training camp practices without two of their best offensive players on the field.

Left tackle Trent Williams did not report to camp because of contract issues, so he wasn’t part of their practice on Wednesday. Wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk did report to camp in spite of contract issues, but he also didn’t practice.

Reporters at 49ers practice shared pictures of Aiyuk out of uniform and video from the session showed Aiyuk talking to General Manager John Lynch while the rest of the team went through drills.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan signaled that this would be the case when he said on Tuesday that it’s not “an ideal situation” and the 49ers now have more than one of them to sort through as they try to make it back to the Super Bowl.