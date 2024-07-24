Kyle Shanahan on Brandon Aiyuk: Not an ideal situation, but one we’re prepared for

 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_jonescontractbreach_240723.jpg
Jones contract lawsuit is ‘a dysfunctional mess’
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_240723.jpg
PFT Mailbag: The battle to be Texas’ team and more
nbc_pftpm_florescaseupdates_240723.jpg
Flores lawsuit at standstill amidst arbitration

Other PFT Content

nbc_pft_jjlearningoffense_240513.jpg
Vikings haven’t engaged much with J.J. McCarthy on rookie deal
Kansas City Chiefs v Los Angeles Chargers
NFL attacks jury’s basis for coming up with $4.7 billion verdict
NFL: JUN 04 Los Angeles Chargers OTA
Joey Bosa: It’s been a “pretty intense” OTA season with Jim Harbaugh

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_jonescontractbreach_240723.jpg
Jones contract lawsuit is ‘a dysfunctional mess’
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_240723.jpg
PFT Mailbag: The battle to be Texas’ team and more
nbc_pftpm_florescaseupdates_240723.jpg
Flores lawsuit at standstill amidst arbitration

Other PFT Content

nbc_pft_jjlearningoffense_240513.jpg
Vikings haven’t engaged much with J.J. McCarthy on rookie deal
Kansas City Chiefs v Los Angeles Chargers
NFL attacks jury’s basis for coming up with $4.7 billion verdict
NFL: JUN 04 Los Angeles Chargers OTA
Joey Bosa: It’s been a “pretty intense” OTA season with Jim Harbaugh

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Kyle Shanahan on Brandon Aiyuk: Not an ideal situation, but one we’re prepared for

  
Published July 24, 2024 09:25 AM

49ers receiver Brandon Aiyuk will apparently be staging a hold-in this training camp, as he and the organization have not been able to reach an agreement on a new contract.

For a team that has aspirations of returning to the Super Bowl in the coming season, it’s not an ideal situation, as Aiyuk is one of San Francisco’s best players. Head coach Kyle Shanahan addressed that during his Tuesday press conference.

“It’s tough. Especially a player like Brandon,” Shanahan said. “But that’s something where, if I just found that out today, you’d probably see me in a lot more of a panic. But it’s something that you understand what’s going on. I’ve understood that the whole offseason. It’s something I hope that we don’t have to deal with, but if you do, you’ve got to deal with it. So you prepare for that in how you think, how you plan and it’s not something that you can let surprise you in my situation.

“So, it’s definitely not the ideal situation. Not at all what you want, but it’s something that you’re prepared for as a coach, and you plan your team accordingly.”

Aiyuk was an AP second-team All-Pro last season after finishing with 75 catches for 1,342 yards with seven touchdowns.