Kyle Shanahan on Brandon Aiyuk: Not an ideal situation, but one we’re prepared for

49ers receiver Brandon Aiyuk will apparently be staging a hold-in this training camp, as he and the organization have not been able to reach an agreement on a new contract.

For a team that has aspirations of returning to the Super Bowl in the coming season, it’s not an ideal situation, as Aiyuk is one of San Francisco’s best players. Head coach Kyle Shanahan addressed that during his Tuesday press conference.

“It’s tough. Especially a player like Brandon,” Shanahan said. “But that’s something where, if I just found that out today, you’d probably see me in a lot more of a panic. But it’s something that you understand what’s going on. I’ve understood that the whole offseason. It’s something I hope that we don’t have to deal with, but if you do, you’ve got to deal with it. So you prepare for that in how you think, how you plan and it’s not something that you can let surprise you in my situation.

“So, it’s definitely not the ideal situation. Not at all what you want, but it’s something that you’re prepared for as a coach, and you plan your team accordingly.”

Aiyuk was an AP second-team All-Pro last season after finishing with 75 catches for 1,342 yards with seven touchdowns.