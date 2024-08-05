Brandon Aiyuk isn’t practicing, but he is “doing awesome” in meetings

Brandon Aiyuk has attended the 49ers’ practices, but he hasn’t practiced.

While he continues to wait for a long-term contract, the receiver is holding in. He is lifting weights, doing conditioning, attending meetings and being around his teammates, but he is not doing any on-field work.

49ers receivers coach Leonard Hankerson said Monday that Aiyuk has been engaged in team activities.

“He’s been doing awesome,” Hankerson said, via David Bonilla of 49erswebzone.com. “He’s been coming to me, and he’s been sitting there, looking at the film. And he’s there like all the other guys. He’s around the teammates and stuff, and it’s been good just having him around.”

Aiyuk is scheduled to make $14.124 million on a fifth-year option but wants a market value deal with 21 receivers now with annual averages at $20 million or above.

The slow pace of negotiations has prompted a trade request from Aiyuk, who skipped the team’s offseason program.

“We didn’t get a chance to have him around in OTAs, and now that he is here, it’s all good, having a full group with him being there,” Hankerson said. “Him and the guys, they still communicate. So it’s been good.”