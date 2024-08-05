 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_nfltop100_240805.jpg
Florio: NFL’s Top 100 ‘becoming less significant’
nbc_pftpm_rams_240805.jpg
Rams’ offensive injury concerns are ‘significant’
nbc_pftpm_payton_240805.jpg
Payton offers up suggestion for new kickoff rule

Other PFT Content

Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
nbc_pft_jjlearningoffense_240513.jpg
Vikings haven’t engaged much with J.J. McCarthy on rookie deal
Kansas City Chiefs v Los Angeles Chargers
NFL attacks jury’s basis for coming up with $4.7 billion verdict
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_nfltop100_240805.jpg
Florio: NFL’s Top 100 ‘becoming less significant’
nbc_pftpm_rams_240805.jpg
Rams’ offensive injury concerns are ‘significant’
nbc_pftpm_payton_240805.jpg
Payton offers up suggestion for new kickoff rule

Other PFT Content

Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
nbc_pft_jjlearningoffense_240513.jpg
Vikings haven’t engaged much with J.J. McCarthy on rookie deal
Kansas City Chiefs v Los Angeles Chargers
NFL attacks jury’s basis for coming up with $4.7 billion verdict
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Brandon Aiyuk isn’t practicing, but he is “doing awesome” in meetings

  
Published August 5, 2024 04:07 PM

Brandon Aiyuk has attended the 49ers’ practices, but he hasn’t practiced.

While he continues to wait for a long-term contract, the receiver is holding in. He is lifting weights, doing conditioning, attending meetings and being around his teammates, but he is not doing any on-field work.

49ers receivers coach Leonard Hankerson said Monday that Aiyuk has been engaged in team activities.

He’s been doing awesome,” Hankerson said, via David Bonilla of 49erswebzone.com. “He’s been coming to me, and he’s been sitting there, looking at the film. And he’s there like all the other guys. He’s around the teammates and stuff, and it’s been good just having him around.”

Aiyuk is scheduled to make $14.124 million on a fifth-year option but wants a market value deal with 21 receivers now with annual averages at $20 million or above.

The slow pace of negotiations has prompted a trade request from Aiyuk, who skipped the team’s offseason program.

“We didn’t get a chance to have him around in OTAs, and now that he is here, it’s all good, having a full group with him being there,” Hankerson said. “Him and the guys, they still communicate. So it’s been good.”